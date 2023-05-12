Shreya Pandey
May 12 ,2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears abaya, drops BTS photos from Kushi sets
YouTube Screen Grab
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new look in the movie Kushi has increased anticipation among fans.
YouTube Screen Grab
In some stills of the movie's song, Na Roja Nuvve Samantha can be seen wearing an abaya, a traditional Islamic outfit.
YouTube Screen Grab
In a still from the song, Samantha can be seen offering namaaz.
YouTube Screen Grab
The poster for the song features the lead actors Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in a candid conversation.
YouTube Screen Grab
In a BTS picture shared by Vijay Deverakonda from the Kushi set, Samantha and he can be seen riding a bike.
Image:@vijaydevarkonda/Instagram
In another BTS picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen hugging each other in a playful manner.
Image:@vijaydevarkonda/Instagram
Samantha also dropped photos from the set. She can be seen in an all black abaya.
Image:@samantharuthprabhu/Instagram
She also shared a silhouette picture of herself against a window sill
Image:@samantharuthprabhu/Instagram
