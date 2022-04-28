Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday: Times when the actor proved she is a style icon
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most beloved actors in the South film industry. The actor knows how to slay in every outfit she picks and this strapless white jumpsuit is one of her best looks.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in this green and black embroidered sleeveless gown. She tied her hair in a messy braid to complete her look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Only Samantha can sport white sneakers with a saree with utmost grace. She looked adorable in this black saree with "Ishq" imprinted on it in Arabic.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha stole hearts with her red coloured saree with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor gave away major classy outfit goals with this white and beige look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' star surely turned heads as she stunned in a silver-coloured suit and paired it with a matching long jacket.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this lemon green coloured sleeveless dress with some fringe details. She kept her look simple by not accessorising it and went for a messy hairstyle.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl