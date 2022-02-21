Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual but chic outfits are worth taking inspiration from
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu often slays in casual attires and gives away major outfit goals. The actor's this checked top and striped pants look is surely casual but also chic.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
A monochrome outfit with some polka dots is definitely something trendy.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This yellow cotton dress with a brown belt can make a perfect outfit for a casual outing.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Casual Mondays can become colourful with this orange top and a pair of jeans.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This two-coloured puffed-sleeve dress can make a perfect office outfit to drive away the Monday blues.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
With summers approaching, this sleeveless dress with some chains can make a go-to outfit.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Layering can also be done to make an outfit trendy. Samantha wore a denim jacket over a polka dot dress and surely stole hearts.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl