Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chic outfits to amp your office wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This beige coloured sweater and skirt on a half-sleeved shirt is surely a classy office look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
For a glamorous office look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's this white puff-sleeved long jacket with matching bottoms is perfect.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
While prints are in fashion, this multicoloured pastel-shaded cotton kurti will be a comfy office outfit.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
To go for a trendy office look, Samantha's this half and half kurti is surely a perfect pick.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Some colour pop like this mustard outfit can help in driving away mid-day blues in the office.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This beige shirt with a knot and matching pants can be both comfy and glamorous.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely turned heads in this blue coloured pantsuit with a floral top.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl