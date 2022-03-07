Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ethnic looks that are perfect for every wedding festivity
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Here, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dazzling in a gorgeous ivory saree. She completed her look with a statement choker necklace and matching earrings.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This indo-western look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu sees her slaying in a crisp kurta set which is paired with matching blazer
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Florals can never go out of style and this breezy kurta set of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a testimony to it.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opted for a designer organza saree which is paired with white jhumkas, meanwhile hair tied in a sleek bun completes her look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
On the occasion of Diwali, Samantha opted for red kurta set which is an apt choice to attend wedding festivities, be it Mehendi or Sangeet.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a thing for minimalism. Going by the same, here she has kept her ethnic look simple yet elegant in an all-green kurta set.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl