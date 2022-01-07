Samantha Ruth Prabhu's guide to accessorising chic outfits
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely has a perfect taste in bags. Who needs anything else when one has a black and white Dior sling bag from Dior Cruise 2022.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She can make any simple outfit glamorous with her on-point accessories. These golden hoops making the olive green shirt look gorgeous is proof of that.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha added the perfect pieces of chains and lockets to a white and dress in this look.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She gave away the perfect retro vibes with her polka-dots dress, black heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Whether it is a monochrome outfit or a layered one, Samantha's choice of bags and accessories undoubtedly can make any look ramp worthy.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This is how Samantha can make her outfit stand out just with a pair of elegant earrings.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
From Indian to western, the 'Family Man 2' star has the best accessories to complete her looks.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is definitely one of the most stylish actors in the South industry and there is no doubt she can slay in everything she picks up.
Image: Insatgram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl