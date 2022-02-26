Samantha Ruth Prabhu's guide to rock different styles of sarees
Organza saree with a solid print is always worth-wearing. Samantha wore this flattering rose pink saree during her ‘Jaanu’ movie promotions.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu love for handloom is never-ending as the actor wore a gorgeous saree by designer label Raw Mango Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding.
The Pushpa actor looked dreamy in an all-white saree. She went for minimalistic make-up and a sleek bun.
Samantha flaunted her bridal look In red banarasi saree amid rift news in her married life with Naga Chaitanya.
Giving her red saree a bold yet classy look, Samantha made heads turn by wearing this gorgeous piece at International Film Festival of India held at Goa.
The beautiful blush pink saree is unbeatable. Samantha dressed like a queen from head to toe in this beautiful ensemble.
