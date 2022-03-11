Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trendsetting red carpet outfits that exude elegance
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in this statement gown with a hint of retro and elevated the outfit by styling her hair in stylish messy waves.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 34-year-old actor elevated a simple backless white top by adding drama with the frills on the front. She paired the top with black pants.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Redefining sarees, the 'Oo Antava' actor added a teasing slit to her outfit as the statement red colour takes her attire to the next level.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Going for an abstract design, the flowy gown radiates elegance and fun at the same time. Samantha Prabhu Ruth added her charm to the outfit by opting for a simple neck piece.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 'Makkhi' stunned in this all-black co-ord with dramatic sleeves that add a bit of fun to the attire and making it trendy.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor once again revamped traditional outfits by adding her unique touch to this attire. The dazzling silver colour is enough to grab eyeballs at any event.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl