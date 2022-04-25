Samantha Ruth: Take inspiration from actor's ethnic closet this wedding season
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely stole hearts as she stunned in an organza off-white and golden saree. The actor completed her look with heavy earrings.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She gave away major outfit goals as she looked stunning in a printed orange and off-white peplum top and orange pants.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha gave away some Boss Lady vibes with silver and white printed suit and paired it with a long coat.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor turned heads in a beige coloured saree with intricate threadwork. She accessorised her look with a diamond choker and matching earrings.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor's white saree look is surely steal-worthy as she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actor tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised her look with pearl necklace and earrings.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The red and orange suit from Samantha's wardrobe is one of her best ethnic outfits. Take a look here.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue and white coloured lehenga. The actor tied a part of her hair at the back and added some jewellery to her look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl