Samantha Ruth to Adarsh Gourav: Breakthrough OTT performances of 2021
Adarsh Gourav starred alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger' and stunned everyone with his role as Balram.
Samantha Prabhu became a household name after her startling performance as a member of a terror outfit in 'Family Man 2'.
Sunny Hinduja's role in TVF's 'Aspirants' as well his action avatar in 'The Family Man 2' took the audiences by storm, making him a widely popular face on OTT platforms.
Wamiqa Gabbi appeared as Manu in Disney Hotstar's 'Grahan' and put to display her acting mettle alongside artists like Pawan Malhotra.
Sanya Malhotra has long impressed the audiences with her unparalleled performances, and her powerful role in 'Pagglait' was lauded by many.
Mohit Raina took on a pertinent role in Amazon Prime's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', which followed the fateful night of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
Konkona Sen's role in 'Geeli Pucchi', the short from the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Dastaan' perfectly encapsulated the trials and tribulations one faces owing to their gender and cast.
