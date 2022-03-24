Samantha to Deepika, here's how to style beautiful floral sarees
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's organza floral saree is the best for every occasion. She kept her look simple with minimum makeup and accessories.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Rashmika Mandanna also kept her look simple as she wore this green floral saree only with a matching blouse and accessorised it with a pair of earrings.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rakul Preet stole hearts with her floral saree and strapless blouse.
Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Alia Bhatt gave away the perfect retro vibes with this floral white saree for the promotions of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone turned heads with her multi-coloured pastel saree with yellow coloured blouse.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kangana Ranaut gave the Boss Lady vibes with this beautiful silk based saree.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut