Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 27 ,2023
Samantha's downtime in Serbia during Citadel shoot
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up the Serbia schedule of Citadel also sharing some pictures from her downtime there.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Here Samantha can be seen poring over the menu of a quaint little eatery in Belgrade.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha's photo dump also features pictures of her friends with whom she caught up for a cup of tea.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The actress also posted a picture to her Instagram stories reminiscing about the delicious gelatos she ate in Belgrade.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Previously too, the actress had shared several pictures of herself visiting the Serbian Church of Saint Sava.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
