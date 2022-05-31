'Samrat Prithviraj' co-stars Manushi Chhillar & Akshay Kumar visit Kashi Vishwanath

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his team are currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film 'Samrat Prithviraj', which is slated to hit the silver screens on June 3.
Image: Instagram@akshaykumar
Ahead of the film's release, its lead actors Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar along with director Chandanprakash Dwivedi visited Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.
Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar shared the glimpses of their visit on her Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva that stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganga.
Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar
The 'Samrat Prithviraj' team was seen performing the holy rituals at the banks of the river ganga.
Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Lead actors Manushi and Akshay Kumar twinned in pastel coloured outfits as they promoted their historical period drama film.
Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar