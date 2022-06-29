'Samrat Prithviraj' to 'Stranger Things'; OTT releases this week
Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things season 4' will arrive on Netflix on July 1. This season revolves around a group of friends fighting an alien creature called Vecna.
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' based on the life of a fearless king, will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.
Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' that will release on Zee 5 on July 1.
'Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny' will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 1.
'Rebelde season 2' will follow the lives of students at the Elite Way School. It will release on Netflix on July 1.
'Shut Up Sona' is all about the Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra's life and journey. It will release on Zee 5 on July 1.
Chris Pratt's highly awaited project, 'The Terminal List' will release on July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
