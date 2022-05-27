May 27 ,2022
Samsung announced the Galaxy M13, an entry-level 4G smartphone: Check specs here
The Samsung Galaxy M13 has been launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display.
Under the hood, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and up 128GB of storage.
On the rear panel, the smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, a 5Mp ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
The front panel of the smartphone has a 8MP selfie shooter, placed inside the Infinity-V notch.
Out of the box, the smartphone will run on One UI Core 4.1 based on Android 12.
With support for LTE connectivity and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M13 is yet to debut in the Indian market.
