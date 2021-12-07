Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India: Check specifications & price
Image: Samsung
The entry-level smartphone comes with a 6.5" TFT display and runs on the Android 11 OS.
The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy A03 core comes with a dual-tone design and resembles the Pixel 3 that came along with a single-rear camera (like on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core).
Under the hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A. The GPU is IMG8322. Along with it, the smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
The rear camera is an 8MP shooter and records up to 1080p at 30fps and the front camera is a 5MP shooter. It is priced at Rs. 7999 and has a 5,000 mAh battery.
