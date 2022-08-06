Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 06 ,2022
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with an octa-core processor and a 5,000 mAh battery announced
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will come with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with FHD+ resolution.
Image: Samsung
Under the hood, Galaxy A23 5G is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor.
Image: Samsung
On the right side, users get the power button and the volume rockers. On the left side, users get the SIM tray.
Image: Samsung
The smartphones will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Image: Samsung
The primary camera on the Galaxy A23 5G has a resolution of 50MP, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.
Image: Samsung
With a 5,000 mAh battery, supports Bluetooth v5.1and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung has not announced the availability or price yet.
Image: Samsung
Find Out More