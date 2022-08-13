Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 13 ,2022
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest flagship earbuds from the company: Specs here
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 comes with a dual-driver setup, including 10mm primary drivers and 5.3mm tweeters.
Image: Samsung
The earbuds support active noise cancellation and also support an Ambient Sound mode.
Image: Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer five hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 18 hours with the charging case when ANC is on.
Image: Samsung
The earbuds connect via Bluetooth v5.3 and feature sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall touch and proximity sensor.
Image: Samsung
The earbuds are compatible with Android 8.0 smartphones with 1.5 GB of RAM or higher and come with an IPX7 rating.
Image: Samsung
Samsung has not announced the price and the availability of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the Indian market yet.
Image: Samsung
