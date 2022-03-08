Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launched with Snapdragon 750G: Check specifications and price
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinite-U display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. As Samsung has not mentioned the display type to be AMOLED, the Galaxy F23 5G may have a LCD display.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, which is accompanied with an Adreno 619 GPU.
The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera setup that contains a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. The front camera on the smartphone is a 8MP sensor.
For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy F23 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. The device also supports Samsung Pay over NFC.
Although the Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, the device does not come with a charger in the box.
Along with new features like Voice Focus and Power Cool Tech, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale from March 16, 2022, at Rs. 14,999 (inclusive of cashback, introductory price) for the 4/128GB model.
