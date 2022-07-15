Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 15 ,2022
Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G launched in India: Specs here
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with 6GB of RAM (expandable up to 12GB) and has a 50MP triple rear camera setup.
Image: Samsung
The smartphone runs on Android 12 and features a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Image: Samsung
While the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM, it can be expanded up to 128GB. Further, the smartphone is powered by Dimensity 700 chipset.
Image: Samsung
The smartphone comes with two rear-facing cameras and features a 5,000 mAh battery. Both the smartphones will go on sale from July 23, 2022.
Image: Samsung
