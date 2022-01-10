Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched in India: Check price and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate can go up to 240Hz on the smartphone.
The smartphone is available in the Indian market in four different colours: Olive, Graphite, Lavender and White. Additionally, it can be seen that the camera module is less protruding than on the previous Fan Edition smartphone.
The back panel of the smartphone also features three cameras: 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, which is an improvement over the 4,000 mAh in the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone.
In India, Samsung has decided to ship the smartphone with its Exynos 2100 SoC, along with two storage models: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G begins from Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage model and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB storage model. Users can also avail introductory discount.
