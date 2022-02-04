Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Have a look at the official images
Image: Samsung
Here, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is seen in a pink colour variant. The bezels appear to be thinner than its predecessor and the magnetic strip for S-Pen is highlighted.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena
In this image, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is seen in a grey colour. The tablet is said to start from EUR 949, which roughly translates to Rs. 81,310.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena
The biggest tablet of the series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be seen here in the dark grey colour. Its price is said to begin from EUR 1149, which translates roughly to Rs. 98,448.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena
This image is from Samsung's French website and shows that Galaxy Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch LCD display.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena
This image shows that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will come with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena
The image shows that Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display with a 120Hz display.
Image: Evan Blass/Gsmarena