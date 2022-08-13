Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 13 ,2022
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Super AMOLED display and BioActive Sensor launched in India
Image: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two models and screen sizes - the 40mm model has a 1.2-inch display and the 44mm has a 1.4-inch display.
Image: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes with an armour aluminium casing with sports bands.
Image: Samsung
The smartwatch is powered by the Exynos W920 dual-core processor and the new Samsung BioActive Sensor. It also comes with a temperature sensor.
Image: Samsung
The smartwatch offers a lot of fitness monitoring features including heart rate, blood oxygen level, body composition, temperature and more.
Image: Samsung
The 40mm variant has a 284 mAh battery and the 44mm variant has a 410 mAh battery, but now, both the models support fast charging.
Image: Samsung
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5.2 and comes with an IP68 water resistance rating. It will be available in India from Rs. 27,999.
Image: Samsung
Find Out More