Sanah Kapur-Mayank Pahwa get hitched: take a look at inside pics of destination wedding
IMAGE: Instagram/SanahKapur
Actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah ties the knot with actor couple Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar.
IMAGE: Instagram/SanahKapur
Pictures of newly married couple Mayank and Sanah posing for a picture together after the nuptials in Mahabaleshwar.
IMAGE: Instagram/SanahKapur
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan poses with his cousin Sabah Kaur from the wedding festivities.
IMAGE: Instagram/thesurrealvivaanshah
Actor Shahid Kapoor poses for a picture with his sister Sanah Kapur after the wedding festivities along with a note while wishing her for the new chapter of her life.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShahidKapoor
This is a picture of the bride Sanah Kapur from the wedding where she poses for the camera.
IMAGE: Instagram/MiraRajput
This picture is of veteran actor Seema Pahwa and her son Mayank post the rituals as they thank the guests.
IMAGE: Instagram/seemabhargavapahwa
Actor Manoj Pahwa walk in had with his daughter Manukriti at his son Mayank's wedding.
IMAGE: Instagram/seemabhargavapahwa
Actor Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in black kurta pajama at sister Sansh's wedding while his gorgeous wife looks elegant in a white saree
IMAGE: Instagram/MiraRajput