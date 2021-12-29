Sana's Birthday Special: Count on TWICE's singer to serve style goals with her outfits
Sana knows the art to ace every look and in this formal black outfit and high bun, she is giving major boss lady vibes
'The feels' singer in this turtle neck short-black dress with open hair is looking absolutely stunning
In this picture, Sana is giving fresh vibes in this red-white floral summer dress
The k-pop band singer is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this one-sided off-shoulder dress and is giving some major fashion goals
With her charm, she can literally pull off any outfit and in this black and white box print dress Sana is looking extremely adorable
Sana rocked the pink colour outfit with those heavy boots and proved that pink is her colour
