Jan 31 ,2023
Sania Mirza enjoys family time with son after last Grand Slam match; See pics
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Sania Mirza was seen spending time with her son Izhaan after losing the mixed doubles final at Aus Open.
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Sania Mirza reached her home in Dubai, where she enjoyed time with her son and family members.
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Mirza shared photos and videos of her arrival in Dubai with her family waiting to celebrate her run at the Aus Open.
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Mirza had travelled to Australia with Izhaan to take part in the first Grand Slam of the year.
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Mirza managed to reach the final of the mixed doubles event at the Aus Open with Rohan Bopanna.
Image: Instagram/SaniaMirza
Mirza and Bopanna lost the mixed doubles final to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.
Image: AP
This was Mirza's last Grand Slam tournament before she officially retires from the sport.
Image: AP
