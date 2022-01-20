Sania Mirza retirement: 6 times when tennis ace made India proud in Grand Slam events
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza won her maiden Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009 along with Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo defeated Nathalie Dechy and Andy Ram 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza won her second mixed doubles title in 2012 after winning the French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo defeated Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Santiago Gonzalez 7-6, 6-1.
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza won her third Grand Slam title the same year when she emerged victorious at the US Open in 2012. She partnered with Brazil's Bruno Soares to win the title.
Image: PTI
In 2015, Sania Mirza along with Martina Hingis won her maiden Wimbledon title after defeating Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 in the final of the doubles event.
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis continued their dream run as they won their second doubles title in 2015. The dup defeated Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova at US Open final.
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis clinched their third Grand Slam title together as they won the doubles event at the 2016 Australian Open after beating Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.
Image: PTI