Nehal Gautam

Jul 29 ,2022

Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: 'Shamshera' actor's iconic villainous performances to watch today
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Sanjay Dutt's role as Adheera in the film 'KGF Chapter 2' received massive love from the audience. Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
'Shamshera' featured Dutt playing the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in the 2019 epic war drama film 'Panipat.' Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
'Vaastav' featured Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role of Raghu who turns into a gangster in order to protect himself from a gang lord. Image: A Still from 'Vaastav'
Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a gangster in the 1993 crime action thriller film 'Khal Nayak.' Image: A Still from 'Khal Nayak'
Sanjay Dutt's negative role as Kancha Cheena in the film 'Agneepath' received widespread acclaim from fans. Image: A Still from 'Agneepath'
