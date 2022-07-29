Nehal Gautam
Jul 29 ,2022
Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: 'Shamshera' actor's iconic villainous performances to watch today
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Sanjay Dutt's role as Adheera in the film 'KGF Chapter 2' received massive love from the audience.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
'Shamshera' featured Dutt playing the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh.
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali in the 2019 epic war drama film 'Panipat.'
Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay
'Vaastav' featured Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role of Raghu who turns into a gangster in order to protect himself from a gang lord.
Image: A Still from 'Vaastav'
Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a gangster in the 1993 crime action thriller film 'Khal Nayak.'
Image: A Still from 'Khal Nayak'
Sanjay Dutt's negative role as Kancha Cheena in the film 'Agneepath' received widespread acclaim from fans.
Image: A Still from 'Agneepath'
