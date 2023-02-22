Hardika Gupta
Feb 22 ,2023
Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan is a spitting image of his father
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
Recently, Sanjay Dutt along with his wife Maanyata and their kids stepped out for lunch in Mumbai. Their photos did rounds on social media.
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
Netizens noticed how Sanjay Dutt's 12-year-old Shahraan is a spitting image of him.
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
Shahraan sports a similar hairstyle like his dad.
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
The little boy also has similar facial features like his father.
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
One user said, "Son is becoming like dad, same hair n same walking style." Another one wrote, "Sanjay's kid is so much like him."
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
This photo proves that Shahraan is the exact replica of the 63-year-old actor.
@sanjaydutt/Instagram
Find Out More