Swati Singh
Oct 17 ,2022
Sanjay Kapoor's birthday: Here's a look at some UNSEEN pics of the actor
Image: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500
This cute picture features Sanjay Kapoor looking at the moon through a net, while Anil Kapoor smiles ear to ear.
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor look handsome in this throwback picture.
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Here, young Sanjay Kapoor could be seen playing with little Shanaya.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The Fame Game actor shares a warm hug with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
In this throwback pic, Sanjay Kapoor could be seen holding Rhea and Sonam Kapoor in his arms.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Here, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Kapoor could be seen posing with all smiles.
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor
