This still is of actor Aishwarya Rai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster film Devdas. Devdas, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, and more is one of the most romantic films of Indian cinema. The highlight of the film was the unconventional love that goes on to create a huge impact in their respective lives even when though they don't end up being married to each other. IMAGE: Instagram/emonxeditz