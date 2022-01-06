Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali & other TV couples who ended their relationship in 2021
Image: Instagram/@sanjeeda_shaikh_official
Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar dated for over six years before calling it quit earlier in 2021. The couple also hosted a show together called 'Love School' on MTV.
Image: Instagram/@DreamFIFA2014
'Pavitra Rishta' co-stars Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani confirmed their break up in May this year. The couple dated for over six years and were loved by their fans.
Image: Twitter/@xAngelWingz
Actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali decided to go their separate ways earlier this year but confirmed it only recently, as reported by Hindustan Times. The couple shares a one-year-old daughter named Ayra.
Image: Instagram/@sanjeeda_shaikh_official
'Nimki Vidhayak' actor Bhumika Gurung reportedly parted ways with her beau Keith after being together for over seven years.
Image: Instagram/@Biggboss_Tak1
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-stars Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh reportedly went their separate ways after being together for nearly five years. The duo was loved by their fans for their social media appearances together.
Image: Instagram/@rohanmehraa/kanchisingh09
Actors Maera Misshra and Adhyayan Suman, who are known for appearing in music videos together, reportedly parted ways earlier this year.
Image: Instagram/@maeramishra/adhyayansuman