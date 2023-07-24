Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 24 ,2023
Sanjeeda Shaikh keeps it stylish in white
Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh has shared a series of pictures in a white outfit.
The TV star wore a white halter neck crop top paired with matching bottoms.
She sported light makeup with tinted pink lips and left her hair loose.
Sanjeeda has shared pictures of posing in style for the camera on the balcony.
Here's another picture of the actress posing in style for the camera.
Sanjeeda's white ensemble diaries also include an off-shoulder gown.
She paired the look with a golden bangle.
Find Out More