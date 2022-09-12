Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sanju Samson in, Avesh Khan out: India's Predicted T20 World Cup 2022 squad
Captain Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, while his opening partner KL Rahul will be the vice-captain.
Having returned to form in style at Asia Cup, Virat Kohli is another certainty for Team India’s World Cup squad, alongside Suryakumar Yadav in the top order.
In the lower order, allrounder Hardik Pandya will be key for India in the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be the lead pacers for India at World Cup, with reports claiming Bumrah will be fit to play.
Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be India’s lead spinner in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Although Rishabh Pant has been struggling with form lately, he is expected to get the nod to travel to Australia, alongside wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.
Harshal Patel might get to join the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup if he performs well in the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa.
Axar Patel is being seen as the leading replacement for an injured Ravindra Jadeja, alongside allrounder Deepak Hooda.
Arshdeep Singh is another exciting pacer, who could travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, and Sanju Samson are other probables for T20WC, while Avesh Khan might miss out on the bus.
