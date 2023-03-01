Hardika Gupta
Mar 01 ,2023
Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan have a blast at their disco-themed party
@radhikamadan/Instagram
Sanya Malhotra recently hosted a disco-themed birthday bash.
@sanyamalhotra/Instagram
Her close friend Radhika Madan joined her for the celebration.
@radhikamadan/Instagram
The two can be seen all smiles in the photo.
@radhikamadan/Instagram
While Radhika was dressed up as Bappi Lahri, Sanya looked pretty in a short blue dress.
@radhikamadan/Instagram
Radhika captioned the photo, "Sona nahi chaandi nahi yaar toh Mila."
@radhikamadan/Instagram
Find Out More