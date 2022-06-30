Sanya Malhotra to Kartika Aaryan, how celebs brought their fashion A-game to the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a hot pink dress as she stepped out in the city to promote her film.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tara Sutaria was spotted sporting a black top and denim shorts outside a recording studio in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar looked handsome in a blue shirt and black pants at the song launch event of 'Raksha Bandhan.'
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool in a black sweater and jeans as he stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora definitely brought their fashion A-game as they arrived in Mumbai after their Paris trip.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Taapsee Pannu stunned in a printed co-ord set and looked chic as ever.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet surely set airport look goals in a brown crop top, white shirt and printed pyjamas.
Image: Varinder Chawla