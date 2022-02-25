Sanya Malhotra's birthday: Best performances of the 'Dangal' actor
Sanya Malhotra starred opposite Ayushmann Khuranna in 'Badhaai Ho' as Renee Sharma. The film was a commercial success, with Sanya receiving overwhelming love for her role.
'Pagglait' is a dark comedy-drama whose plot focuses on the life of a young widower who learns to face her family after her husband passes away just months after marriage.
Anurag Basu's comedy film 'Ludo' starred Sanya alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur among others. The film received an amazing response from audiences.
'Dangal': The biographical sports drama is based on the Phogat family and how a wrestler trains his daughters to become world-class performers.
Sanya played Genda 'Chhutki' Kumari in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial 'Pataakha'. The story of the film revolves around two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.
'Love Hostel': The recently released film saw Sanya, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Billed as a crime thriller, the film has been directed by Shanker Raman.
'Meenakshi Sundareshwar': Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles, the film was about a couple in a long-distance distance relationship post their marriage.
