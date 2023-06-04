Anjali Choudhury
Jun 04 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari get playful with co-ords
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a yellow co-ord set after the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hansika Motwani, well-known for her role in Koi Mil Gaya, donned an olive green co-ord set comprising of a blazer, top, and A-line skirt.
Image: Hansika Motwani/Instagram
Tara Sutaria made heads turn by opting for a powder blue co-ord checkered co-ord set teamed with a matching handbag.
Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore a green and white striped co-ord set paired with a contrasting set of earrings during one of her photoshoots.
Image: @lakshmilehr/Instagram
Ananya Panday flaunted her chic avatar in a bright blue co-ord set with floral prints in the shades of pink, green, and white.
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari kept it cool and comfy in a pink co-ord set with red hearts up her sleeve. She completed her look with a pair of red heels.
Image: @sanamratansi/Instagram
