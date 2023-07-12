Aalokitaa Basu
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: Celebs endorse the lazy girl aesthetic in hoodie dresses
Malaika Arora was recently spotted on a quick salon run, in her super comfortable yet chic Christian Dior hoodie.
Ananya Panday's blue hoodie dress has bee her trusted companion across long flights as well as quick movie dates.
Disha adds a preppy touch to her sombre red hoodie dress with a sneakers and red-bordered knee high socks.
Huma Qureshi plays up the hoodie dress silhouette with a pair of suede thigh-high boots.
Mouni Roy casually lounges in her snow-white hoodie dress with statement motifs.
Radhika Apte's Moschino hoodie dress, styled with hoops and purple ankle-high boots is all things glam.
For her airport look, Tamannaah opts for this comfortable hoodie dress featuring a holographic evil eye from the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid collection.
Sara Ali Khan lounges at the Pataudi palace in a fuzzy white hoodie dress paired with knee-high socks featuring whimsical prints.
