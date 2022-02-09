Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Arora's mother-daughter bond in pictures
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan shares a really close bond with her mother Amrita Singh. The picture is a proof as Amrita is seen giving 'champi' to her.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara do believe in all the religions and here she could be seen praying to Lord Ganpati with her mom.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan had a whale of a time holidaying in Kashmir with her mother and brother Ibrahim.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara and Amrita visited Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz to seek the blessings of Allah.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga with her mother so as to seek blessings from Lord Mahakal.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
The mother daughter duo is seen twinning in their colourful yet vibrant outfits in the picture.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
From holidaying together to spending time with each other, Sara and Amrita takes out time for all.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95