Aditi Rathi
Aug 17 ,2022
Sara Ali Khan, Disha & more divas choose comfort mixed with style for their latest outings
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan stunned in a white crop top and black track pants as she was spotted in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a black crop t-shirt and purple shorts during her latest outing.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani sported a cropped jacket and black pyjamas as she was papped in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet was spotted in the city wearing a black tank top with printed yoga pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor went for an all-black outfit for her workout session.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tabu wore a comfy hoodie on blue ribbed jeans ahead of boarding a flight.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Soha Ali Khan was papped at Saif Ali Khan's residence in a multicoloured white t-shirt and flared jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
