Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim come together at Kareena Kapoor's house for Jeh's 1st birthday
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh rang his first birthday today.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted arriving at Kareena's house for Jeh’s birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
Sara also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the celebration where Saif is seen surrounded by his four children.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
In one picture, Sara can be seen adorably playing with Jeh. She captioned the post, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan
While in the other pic, she along with Ibrahim and Jeh can be seen posing for a selfie picture.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan