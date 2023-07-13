Shreya Pandey
Jul 13 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple in chikankari suits
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan recently shared a photo dump from her trip to Kashmir. She shared the pictures from her visit to Martand Sun Temple.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
The actress slayed an all-white look on her temple visit. She donned an all-white chikankari kurta set in the photo.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
She donned an all-white salwar kurta and teamed it with white embellished footwear.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
She accessorised her look with an oxidised earring and a pair of sunglasses.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara's love for chikankari is not new. Most recently, the actress donned a baby pink chikankari three-piece suit with a matching shrug.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
For one of her travels, the actress opted for a blue chikankari suit. She paired the outfit with a classic juti and left her tresses open.
Sara Ali Khan FC/Twitter
During the promotion of her film Kedarnath, the actress donned a grey chikankari suit with multicoloured embroidery.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
She has also opted for an all-white, chikankari outfit previously.
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
