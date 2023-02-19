Jyothi Jha
Feb 19 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan shares unseen photos from her Temple visits on Mahashivratri
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself from her Temple visits on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Jai Bholenath."
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
The actor can be seen wearing outfits in shades of yellow, pink and white in most of her pictures.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara can be seen sporting a tilak in the pictures.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
The Kedarnath actor's pictures left Instagram divided.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Many questioned her temple visits, while others commented in Sara's support.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan often visits temples and shares pictures and videos from her trips on social media.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
