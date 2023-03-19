Hardika Gupta
Mar 19 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill bring out their chirpy sides
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shehnaaz Gill has been entertaining everyone with her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.'
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan recently made an appearance in her chat show.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shehnaaz opted for a red A-line midi dress. She completed her look with silver heels.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in an one-shoulder pink dress featuring thigh-high slit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The duo posed for the cameras and enjoyed each other's presence. Sara brought forth her chirpy side on the chat show/
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More