Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 25 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan shines in a chic chickankari ensemble
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's latest look is yet another ode by the actress to her love for elaborate ethnic wear.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
The all-blush silhouette features an anarkali jacket with massive flair, layered atop a bustier and fitted wide-legged pants.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Each inch of the structured yet voluminous ensemble carries extensive sequined chikankari work. This is paired with a minimalist diamond set.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Sara's makeup is made of rosy cheeks and a glossy pout. She keeps the hair high and neat in a ponytail giving a clean finish to the look.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
The actress has also sported similar silhouettes previously such as this sharara set with a floor length shrug adding a flair the same as the anarkali jacket.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Find Out More