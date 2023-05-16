Shreya Pandey
May 16 ,2023
Sara Ali Khan slays classic red carpet looks
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks red carpet ready in these gown looks. The actress donned a powder blue ruffled gown with trail.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara donned a high-low black gown with a dramatic trail. She wore a strapless gown and tied her hair to make it look chic.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Recently, Sara Ali Khan wore a straight-fitting black and white gown. The stylish gown, with a thigh-high slit gave the actress a classy look.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a black, sleeveless gown with thigh-high slits. She styled the cut-down gown with high heels, minimal accessories and left her tresses open.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a pink coloured tulle gown recently. The strapless gown with thigh-high slit gave the actress a stylist look.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan glams up in a sequin dress with a trail.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a printed, flowing gown in 2019. The actress teamed her look with a pencil heel.
Image:@saraalikhan/Instagram
Find Out More