Sneha Biswas
Jul 23 ,2022
Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria, celebs spotted in glamorous looks in Mumbai
Tara Sutaria stunned the fashion police in a beautiful white off-shoulder dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sharvari Wagh opted for a simple yet glamorous look as she sported a white tee and beige jacket paired with blue denim.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red and white two-piece dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan took her fashion game a notch higher in this olive green dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani made several heads turn in this all-blue look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khattar kept it cool as he sported a simple white t-shirt and grey pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Dhanush was spotted donning a black t-shirt and blue denim pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More