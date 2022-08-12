Prachi Arya
Aug 12 ,2022
Sara Ali Khan's birthday: Times the star gave major travel goals with her exotic vacays
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Sara Ali Khan who loves to travel a lot looks beautiful in this crop top and skirt as she spends time in France with her mother Amrita Singh.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Sara basks in the beauty of Kashmir as she dons an Indian attire and covers her head with a dupatta.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
This is another picture of the actor from one of her exotic vacays to the US where she can be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim on a street.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Sara Ali Khan looks extremely captivating in this bikini as she spends some time in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA awards.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
This another endearing picture of the star from her trip to Abu Dhabi.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Sara Ali Khan looks like a beauty straight away from the swimming pool as she spends some leisure time with friends in Istanbul, Turkey.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Sara who loves to explore the culture and beauty of other countries, visits a mosque in Istanbul with friends.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Amid a picturesque background of mountains, Sara can be seen trekking on hilly terrain during her visit to Pahalgam, Kashmir.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
