Nehal Gautam
Aug 30 ,2022
Sara Ali Khan's glamourous yet comfy attires for a perfect date night
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan's red and white striped dress can turn out to be a great outfit if you are looking for a chique look.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan's off-shoulder bodycon dress is perfect if you heading for a date.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
One can also opt for Sara Ali Khan's colourful crop top and skirt look for their next date.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
The 'Atrangi Re' star's snazzy black dress will surely leave your partner amazed.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
The 'Kedarnath' actor looks glamorous in this black outfit with a side slit.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan's cute floral outfit can be a good pick for your next casual outing.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
